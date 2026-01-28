Dutch research institute begins testing of 3D-printed unmanned vessel prototype

Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) recently conducted the first on-water tests of a prototype unmanned surface vehicle (USV) manufactured using 3D printing technology.
The vessel's manufacture and testing are part of SeaRush, a project that focuses on the rapid development, deployment and iterative improvement of USVs for defence applications.
MARIN said that the design evolved into a floating test platform for uncrewed maritime systems within five months.
The development of the experimental USV was realised through close collaboration with multiple partners. Boatbuilder Impacd Boats translated the conceptual design into a 3D-printable design and, in collaboration with technology firm CEAD, prepared the printing process.
At Dutch Boat Factory in Delft, the hull was subsequently printed in less than a week, while the outfitting of the printed hull into a fully operational USV took place in Woudsend.
Propulsion is provided by a Honda outboard engine, which can also be operated externally thanks to an interface with the control system provided by UltraFlex.