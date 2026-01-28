Dutch research institute begins testing of 3D-printed unmanned vessel prototype

The development of the experimental USV was realised through close collaboration with multiple partners. Boatbuilder Impacd Boats translated the conceptual design into a 3D-printable design and, in collaboration with technology firm CEAD, prepared the printing process.

At Dutch Boat Factory in Delft, the hull was subsequently printed in less than a week, while the outfitting of the printed hull into a fully operational USV took place in Woudsend.

Propulsion is provided by a Honda outboard engine, which can also be operated externally thanks to an interface with the control system provided by UltraFlex.