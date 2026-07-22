Digitally crewed surface vessel conducts first resupply during RIMPAC 2026

During the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 exercise, the US Navy-operated Naval Postgraduate School’s consortium for advanced manufacturing research and education (CAMRE) and Fleetwerx completed a digitally crewed surface vessel resupply.

US Marines manufactured replacement components aboard one vessel before autonomously transporting and delivering them to a US Navy ship in under 24 hours.

Following delivery, the vessel transported drone components to the 25th Infantry Division's lightning lab for assembly and operational testing at Makua Range.