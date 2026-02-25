Defence demand lifts Leonardo past 2025 financial targets

Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo on Wednesday said it had beaten its 2025 financial targets, reporting significant growth in all key areas and a substantial reduction in debt, buoyed by strong demand for military and security equipment.

The Rome-based company has been shifting its business away from traditional defence towards integrated security and technologies.

Leonardo said it continued to benefit from robust growth in its defence electronics business in Europe and the US through its unit, DRS. New orders rose 14.5 per cent year-on-year in 2025 to €23.8 billion ($28.09 billion), surpassing the top end of the forecasted range of €22.75 billion.

The group's net debt at the end of last year was down 44 per cent to €1 billion from €1.8 billion the previous year, mainly thanks to the sale of the UAS underwater business to Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in early 2025.