Contract signed for delivery of uncrewed surface vessels to US Navy

Textron Systems Corporation has secured a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit of the US Department of Defense to produce and deliver several uncrewed surface vessels for use by the US Navy.

These assets are intended to support the fleet experimentation exercise in Key West and participate in three months of joint operations with Southcom and the US Navy Fourth Fleet.

The agreement specifies that the company will provide long-dwell interceptor vessels alongside field service representatives to demonstrate cooperative intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting. This testing involves an autonomous aircraft system operating from a littoral combat ship.