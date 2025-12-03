Consortium secures UK Government funding for development of new multi-role USVs

Since the awarding, the MROS partners have been advancing designs for the 43-metre USV, which Acua Ocean said is now progressing with resistance and seakeeping tank testing led by Southampton University Marine and Maritime Institute and the Wolfson Unit.

Powered by a hybrid-electric propulsion system, the USV has been designed to operate both autonomously or optionally crewed. The prototype designs explore methanol fuel and consider efficiency, performance, maintainability and emissions reductions compared to hydrogen, ammonia and diesel variants.