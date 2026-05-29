COLUMN | Droning on: hype over unmanned boats gets a reality check from high-speed hull design principles [Aft Lines]

It seems that every day, a new startup or small autonomous hardware company is introducing a drone, or rather, an unmanned surface vessel (USV), into the market with wonderful prose and claims to its ability. When looking a bit deeper, it appears most of these companies are extoling the virtues of the autonomy and the ability to do XX or YY, all remotely. All of it sounds good, but after scratching beneath that veneer, will we see any actual naval architecture going on there?

When looking at the “solutions” many companies are making, one wonders whether a naval architect was actually involved in the design of the vessel. Most seem to be a bunch of very clever and sophisticated hardware for the mission control side, all squeezed into a small platform, which is a three-dimensional shape that happens to look like a hull.

Whether it’s a five-metre or a 50-metre monohull, the hydrodynamics are the same, which begs the question, how much actual high-speed hydrodynamics is being understood, or merely nodded at for the sake of generated publicity or a “wow factor”? It appears that there is a desperate attempt by hardware engineers to showcase their very cleaver hardware in anything that floats, just to get attention and grants or government contracts.