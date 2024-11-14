Chinese builder unveils unmanned stealth trimaran for naval use

Hujinghao ("Orca") has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 58 metres, a beam of 23 metres, a depth of four metres, a displacement of 500 tonnes, and a range of 4,000 nautical miles. The hull and the superstructure also boast radar-absorbing stealth features.

The vessel combines a trimaran design with a wave-piercing inverted bow to improve stability and maintain attitude. A hybrid propulsion system will enable the vessel to attain high transit speeds while still guaranteeing long endurance.