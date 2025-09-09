BAE Systems aims for 2026 market debut of autonomous submarine

Britain's BAE Systems said it was aiming to bring an autonomous submarine to market by 2026, amid interest from countries increasingly worried about underwater threats, following a series of attacks on subsea cables.

BAE successfully tested its Herne submarine product last year and said at the DSEI arms fair on Tuesday it signed a 10-year deal with Canadian partner Cellula Robotics, with the pair aiming to have a product "market ready" by the end of 2026.