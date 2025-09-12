Babcock and HII partner to launch drones from submarine torpedo tubes

UK-based Babcock International Group and the US shipbuilder HII have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a system for the autonomous launch and recovery of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) from submarine torpedo tubes.

The partnership will bring together HII’s Remus family of UUVs and Babcock’s submarine weapon handling and launch systems (WHLS). The joint initiative builds on a strategic partnership the two companies started in 2023 and follows the US Navy’s first successful forward-deployed launch and recovery of a Remus UUV via a torpedo tube.