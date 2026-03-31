Autonomous shipmaker Saronic hits $9.25b valuation in latest funding round

Saronic Technologies said on Tuesday it had raised $1.75 billion in a late-stage funding round led by venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, more than doubling the valuation of the maker of autonomous ships in just over a year.

The defence company has drawn big-name investors as governments ramp up spending and seek to secure supply chains and maritime trade routes amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Other marquee investors in the Series D round that valued the company at $9.25 billion included Advent International, Bessemer Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz and Franklin Templeton.