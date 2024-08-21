Australian-developed naval AUV arrives in US for additional testing

Designed and built in Australia, the Ghost Shark example arrived in the United States via trans-Pacific flight by a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A cargo aircraft, thus demonstrating the AUV's rapid and agile expeditionary capabilities. The vehicle was transported to coincide with Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the large series of biennial maritime exercises held near the Hawaiian Islands.

Ghost Shark is designed to support subsea maritime missions globally. The AUV has a modular, multi-purpose capability that can adapt to mission requirements.