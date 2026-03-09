Aureus to merge with drone maker Powerus

Aureus Greenway Holdings, a golf club company, said it would merge with Powerus in a deal designed to take the drone technology company public.

Drones have become a major procurement priority for the Pentagon and are widely used in Ukraine, where dense air defense systems near the front lines limit the deployment of conventional aircraft.

This growing reliance has also drawn significant Silicon Valley funding into drone and military artificial intelligence startups, boosting valuations of US companies such as Anduril Industries and Shield AI.

Powerus, which was formed in 2025 by Andrew Fox, makes heavy-lift drones that can carry industrial payloads up to 675 kilograms. The company also offers services to transform existing manned boats into remotely operated or fully autonomous vessels.