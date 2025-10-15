American boatbuilder and AI company partner on unmanned vessel swarm technology

Louisiana-based boat builder Metal Shark and the maritime autonomy company HavocAI have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Havoc's collaborative autonomy platform across Metal Shark's fleet of unmanned surface vessels (USV).
The technology will allow a single operator to conduct complex operations involving multiple Metal Shark USVs simultaneously, creating autonomous and intelligent boat swarms.
It was noted that Havoc's collaborative autonomy technology is already deployed with the US Navy and US Army, and has been used in live operational settings by multiple international allies.
Paul Lwin, CEO of HavocAI, said the partnership reinforces that genuine autonomous capability is already achievable with current defence platforms.
Chris Allard, CEO of Metal Shark, said the company partnered with HavocAI because of its proven record of delivering operational results in autonomous surface vessel technology.
Metal Shark also remarked that the new partnership addresses the critical need for heterogeneous fleet coordination, allowing mixed fleets of different sizes and capabilities to operate cohesively.