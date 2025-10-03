UK seeks to boost satellite defence amid growing space threats

Britain is building sensors to counter lasers that adversaries might use to blind satellites or intercept and interrupt communications, the UK Government said on Friday.

The government said it would spend about £500,000 ($670,000) on the project, which involves UK Space Command and the UK Space Agency.

A UK-government commissioned security review published this summer said Britain urgently needs to bolster defences for military space systems as adversaries improve their own abilities to attack in space.