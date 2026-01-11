UK: NATO talks on deterring Russia in the Arctic "business as usual"

The UK said on Sunday discussions with other NATO members on deterring Russian activity in the Arctic were "business as usual", after media reports the UK was in talks with its European allies about deploying a military force to Greenland.

The Telegraph reported on Saturday that military chiefs from Britain and other European countries were drawing up plans for a possible NATO mission in Greenland, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to acquire.

The newspaper said British officials had begun early-stage talks with Germany, France and others on plans that could involve deploying British troops, warships and aircraft to protect Greenland from Russia and China.