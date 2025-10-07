UK, India launch joint naval exercise Konkan 2025

The Indian Navy and the UK Royal Navy's bilateral Exercise Konkan 2025 commenced off the west coast of India on Sunday, October 5.
The Indian Navy said that, over the past two decades, the exercise has, "grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies."
The exercise is being conducted in two phases from October 5 to 12.
The harbour phase of the exercise includes professional interactions between naval personnel and cross-deck visits among others. Additionally, joint working group meetings and subject matter expert exchanges are also scheduled.
The sea phase will encompass complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions.
Both participating navies will deploy frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore-based air assets.
Overseas-based participants include the UK Carrier Strike Group centred on the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales as well as assets from Norway and Japan. The Indian side will be represented by the INS Vikrant carrier battle group in company with other surface, sub-surface, and air combatants.
On conclusion of Exercise Konkan 2025, the UK Carrier Strike Group is scheduled to participate in a one-day exercise with the Indian Air Force off the west coast of India on October 14 prior to proceeding for planned deployment.