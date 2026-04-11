Trump: US forces clearing Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Saturday posted on social media that the United States military has started to clear the Strait of Hormuz, and that all of Iran's minelaying ships have been sunk.

"We're now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote in a social media post, adding that "all 28" of Iran's, "mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea."

Minutes before Trump's post, reports started to emerge about the presence of US naval ships in the strait.

A journalist from far-left Axios, citing an unnamed US official, posted that "several" US ships had crossed the strait on Saturday, though Iranian state TV soon after reported a denial from an official with Iran's military.