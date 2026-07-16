Three UK naval bases to be modernised under £26b program

The UK Government will invest £26 billion (US$35 billion) over ten years to modernise the Royal Navy’s three main naval bases: HMNB Clyde, HMNB Devonport, and HMNB Portsmouth.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said that the funding, which was confirmed in the recent Defence Investment Plan, is the largest programme of naval infrastructure investment in the UK since the end of the Cold War.

The MOD said the funding will transform the three bases into "warfighting-ready" facilities that will directly improve Royal Navy readiness, availability, and lethality. Upgrades will see waterfront infrastructure modernised and new single living accommodation built for armed forces personnel.