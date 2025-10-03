Taiwan tracking China activity but cannot say if there will be more drills post-national day

Taiwan is tracking Chinese activities for any early warning signs but cannot answer hypothetical questions about whether there will be a repeat of last year's war games following Taiwan's national day, the defence minister said on Friday.

Taiwan, formally called the Republic of China, celebrates its national day next Friday with a keynote speech by President Lai Ching-te. China, which views the island as its own, staged a day of war games around the island last year shortly after that same event in what it said was a warning to "separatist acts".

Asked about the possibility of a repeat of that this year, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters at parliament that the armed forces are keeping a watch.