Taiwan simulates defence against Chinese amphibious assault in drill

Taiwan's military simulated destroying an invading Chinese force in a coastal exercise on Tuesday, firing off rockets and artillery to stop an amphibious assault in what it described as a more realistic combat scenario with less preparation time.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Beijing's control, and its warplanes and warships operate almost daily around the island.

The beaches and mud flats on Taiwan's west coast, directly facing China across the Taiwan Strait, are seen as the most likely location for an attempted landing by the Chinese military in the event of any invasion.