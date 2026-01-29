Taiwan simulates coastal defence against Chinese sea assault

Taiwan's military on Thursday simulated repelling a Chinese assault from the sea, integrating shore-launched missiles and drones with fast patrol boats to stop an attempted invasion.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government says only the island's people can decide their future.

Taiwan routinely holds drills ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins next month, though these are the first to take place in front of the media since China held its latest round of war games around the island in late December.

Any invasion of Taiwan by China would be very difficult given that the People's Liberation Army would have to first cross the Taiwan Strait and then attack the limited number of beaches on the island that would be suitable for landing their forces.