Taiwan President ups defence spending target to five per cent of GDP

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Friday he hoped defence spending would reach five per cent of gross domestic product before 2030, upping a target of bolstering the island's military budget that Washington has pushed for.

The previous day, the government said next year's defence budget would reach 3.32 per cent of GDP, including for the first time spending on the coast guard, among other areas, to align with what Premier Cho Jung-tai said was the "NATO model".