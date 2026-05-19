Taiwan calls out China as the main source of regional unease

China is the greatest source of regional unease and instability due to its ongoing military activities, Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Tuesday, as the Chinese Navy announced it had sent a carrier task force into the Western Pacific for training.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military and political pressure and has rebuffed repeated calls for talks from President Lai Ching-te, labelling him a "separatist".

Speaking to reporters in Taipei ahead of Wednesday's second anniversary of Lai taking office, Cho expressed concern about what China was up to.