Starmer and Trump discuss military options as Hormuz remains stalled

Deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday that he discussed military capabilities and the logistics of moving vessels though the Strait of Hormuz when he spoke to US President Donald Trump a day earlier.

"We've been pulling together a coalition of countries...working on a political, diplomatic plan, but also looking at military capabilities and...the logistics of actually moving vessels through the strait," Starmer said during his visit to the Persian Gulf.

"That was the focus of the discussion last night - reflection on what I've been discussing here, but also that focus on a practical plan in relation to navigation through the strait."