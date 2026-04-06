Spanish firm to supply 3D radar system for Thai naval base

Spanish defence equipment manufacturer Indra has secured its first contract with the Royal Thai Navy to install a 3D radar system at the Sattahip naval base. The facility serves as a primary gateway to the Bay of Bangkok and the country’s main naval site.

The company reported that the system will monitor airspace and surrounding waters while identifying threats such as small drones.

This contract follows Indra's previous agreements with the Royal Thai Air Force for the supply of long-range 3D radars.