South Korea and Ghana to boost maritime security and tech ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held summit talks on Wednesday with Ghanaian President John Mahama, agreeing to deepen cooperation in digital innovation and maritime security.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of three agreements, including a "climate-change" cooperation accord, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on technology and digital innovation, and a separate maritime safety and security MOU between the Korea Coast Guard and the Ghana Navy.

Lee thanked Ghana’s navy for protecting South Korean nationals in the Gulf of Guinea and said the new maritime pact would strengthen coordinated policing.