South Africa probes Iran role in BRICS+ naval drills after US concerns

South Africa's defence ministry has launched a probe into Iran's participation in the BRICS+ naval exercises held near Cape Town this week, after reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa had asked Iran to withdraw to avoid antagonising the United States.

There has been confusion over the past week over Iran's role in the drills, which also included Russia and China. A Reuters witness saw three Iranian ships in the False Bay area every day with the other vessels, but the defence ministry has not clarified what they were doing.

South African news outlets Daily Maverick and News24 reported that Ramaphosa had ordered Iran to be withdrawn from the exercises due to concerns about the damage its participation could do to South Africa's shaky relationship with Washington.