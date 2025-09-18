Small US defense stocks soar on rush for next-gen battlefield tech

"The winners in this new market will be those companies leaning into the change and investing in low-cost, upgradable, and software-enabled weapon systems," said Jon Siegmann, Managing Director covering the aerospace and defense industry at Stifel.

The NYSE Arca Defense Index has gained about 34 per cent this year, outpacing the SP 500's 12 per cent rise.

Seven of the top 10 gainers on the defense index so far in 2025 are mid- to small-cap companies, with drone makers Kratos Defense and AeroVironment, components maker Astronics and defense tech firm Mercury Systems leading the pack.