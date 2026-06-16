Ships from 17 nations to participate in US Navy-led Fleet Exercise 250

Ships from 17 allied and partner nations recently arrived at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia in preparation for Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250.
Beginning on Tuesday, June 16, the multi-national maritime exercise will commence for the first time in Hampton Roads and in the Atlantic Ocean.
The US Navy said the large-scale exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and test the integrated forces in a dynamic, multi-domain training environment.
FLEETEX 250 will bring together 31 ships, multi-national aircraft, and their crews to conduct a series of structured training events at-sea.
The exercise will focus on a full spectrum of naval warfare, including anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and amphibious operations, culminating in a scenario-driven free-play event against a dynamic adversary.
The primary goal is to build cohesiveness, validate tactical procedures, and strengthen the collective capabilities of the participating forces in a simulated combat environment.
The exercise is divided into two main phases: the harbour phase (June 16 to 21), wherein participating forces will assemble at Naval Station Norfolk for final planning, pre-sail briefings, and integration; and at-sea execution (June 22 to 29), wherein ships will get underway to conduct a series of training serials, a fleet formation photo exercise, and a final free-play battle problem.
Participating nations in FLEETEX 250 include Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Senegal, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.