Russia urges US to avoid imposing Cuba naval blockade

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday that Moscow was urging the US not to impose a full naval blockade on the communist-run island and was advocating negotiations instead.

Hailing Cuba as "a brotherly nation," Lavrov made the comments at the start of talks in Moscow with Rodriguez. The Cuban minister was expected to hold more talks later on Wednesday with President Vladimir Putin.

"Together with most members of the international community, we call on the United States to show common sense and responsibility and refrain from plans for a naval blockade of the Island of Freedom," said Lavrov.

"We categorically reject the unfounded accusations against Russia and Cuba and our cooperation, which allegedly pose a threat to the interests of the US or anyone else."