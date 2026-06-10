Russia looks to "reformat" its military footprint in Syria, talks underway

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that co-operation with Syria was developing very actively and that Moscow was discussing with Damascus a, "possible reformatting," of its military facilities in Syria.

The December 2024 ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally, raised questions about the future of Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and its naval facility at Tartous.

But Moscow has since built relations with Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander who is now Syria's president.