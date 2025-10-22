Russia flexes nuclear muscle, Ukraine eyes Gripens amid Trump-Putin summit delay

Russia said on Wednesday it had carried out a major training exercise involving nuclear weapons, a day after the United States announced a delay in plans for a second summit between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin released video showing General Valery Gerasimov, head of the General Staff, reporting to Putin on the drills. Russia said it fired missiles from ground launchers, submarines and aircraft, including intercontinental ballistic weapons that are capable of striking the United States.

In a further show of strength, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its long-range Tu-22M3 strategic bomber planes carried out a flight over the Baltic Sea, escorted at various points by fighter jets from foreign – presumably NATO – states.