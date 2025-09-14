Russia flexes military muscle with hypersonic missiles and bombers during drills

Russia said on Sunday that it had fired a Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea and that Sukoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bombers had carried out strikes as part of joint military exercises with Belarus.

Russia's "Zapad", or West, joint strategic exercise with Belarus began on September 12 aiming to improve military command and coordination in the event of an attack on either Russia or Belarus, the defence ministry said.