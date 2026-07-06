Russia denies targeting any country amid new naval drills with China

The Kremlin said that joint naval drills between Russia and China which kicked off on Monday in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city of Qingdao were not directed against any other country and would boost regional security.

The annual drills are due to run from July 6 to 13 and Russia has sent a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from its Pacific Fleet to take part, Russia's state RIA news agency reported.

Russia's Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko said at the drill's opening ceremony on Monday that the exercises would take naval co-operation between Moscow and Beijing to a new level, while stressing that the exercises were defensive in nature.