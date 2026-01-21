Russia approves draft agreement on naval ship calls to Benin

The Russian Government recently approved a draft agreement regarding a simplified procedure to be followed by Russian Navy ship crews when visiting ports in the West African country of Benin.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) will then meet with Benin Government representatives for the formal signing of the agreement. The MOD will sign the agreement on behalf of the Russian Government.

The agreement also covers the provision of logistical support for the vessels and for the replenishment of stores as well as temporary stays by Russian Navy crews in Benin during scheduled visits.