Russia approves draft agreement on naval ship calls to Benin

The Russian Government recently approved a draft agreement regarding a simplified procedure to be followed by Russian Navy ship crews when visiting ports in the West African country of Benin.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) will then meet with Benin Government representatives for the formal signing of the agreement. The MOD will sign the agreement on behalf of the Russian Government.
The agreement also covers the provision of logistical support for the vessels and for the replenishment of stores as well as temporary stays by Russian Navy crews in Benin during scheduled visits.
Russian Navy ship calls to Benin in recent years have often been in the form of goodwill visits in line with efforts to enhance military cooperation between the two countries.
Russian officials said that once the new agreement is finalised, future visits by naval vessels to Benin could be more regular as well as easier to organise.
The most recent reported visits by Russian Navy ships to Benin were in 2024, when the training ship Smolny, the frigate Neustrashimy, and the replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin called at the Port of Cotonou on two separate occasions.