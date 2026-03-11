Rheinmetall shares drop as 2026 profit, cash flow forecast falls short

Rheinmetall reported a softer-than-expected outlook for profit margin and free cash flow on Wednesday, driving its shares more than seven per cent lower as investors focus on how the German company performs as a pure defence player.

For 2026, Rheinmetall said it expects an operating profit margin of around 19 per cent, slightly above the 18.5 per cent it achieved last year but below expectations for 19.6 per cent in a company-provided poll of analysts' forecasts.

Rheinmetall also forecast free cash flow conversion of more than 40 per cent of operating profit (EBIT), which was short of market expectations of around 70 to 90 per cent. The company did not immediately provide any further details.