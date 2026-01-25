Power cut to Russia's main naval base home town after pylons collapse 

The home town of Russia's main naval base was forced to switch to emergency generators after aging power lines collapsed during bad winter weather, cutting electricity and some heating, Russian officials said.

The closed town of Severomorsk, the headquarters of Russia's Northern Fleet on the Kola Bay of the Barents Sea, is home to Russia's most important naval command. It controls Russia's biggest fleet of ballistic missile submarines and extensive arsenals of nuclear warheads, missiles and repair yards.

Andrei Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk region, said on Friday night that the city of Murmansk and Severomorsk had their electricity supplies cut due to the collapse of pylons. Local officials said there were still some houses without electricity and heat in Severomorsk on Sunday.