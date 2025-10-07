Planet Labs wins $7.5m contract renewal with US Navy for vessel monitoring

Planet Labs has been awarded a $7.5 million contract renewal with the US Navy for vessel detection and monitoring over key areas of interest throughout the Pacific.
The project integrates Planet’s daily global satellite data into the Department of Transportation’s SeaVision platform, a web-based maritime situational awareness tool co-developed with the US Navy.
The contract also leverages artificial intelligence technology from Planet's partner, SynMax, which provides vessel detections and other analytics.
This proprietary AI enhancement enables the detection of potential "dark vessels" that are not using the Automatic Identification System (AIS), helping to reveal possible smuggling, illegal fishing, and illicit ship-to-ship transfers.
Planet said its daily global scan provides the SeaVision platform with comprehensive, near real-time vessel monitoring, while the US Navy also has access to the company's high-resolution data to capture additional intelligence on critical events.
Jon Powers, a Vice President at Planet Federal, stated, “The Indo-Pacific is one of the busiest and most strategically important regions in the world; a hub of global trade with vast waters and dense vessel activity. Understanding the maritime environment remains as critical as ever, and demands persistent, broad area coverage.”