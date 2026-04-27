Philippines-US joint exercise tests counter-landing capabilities near disputed waters

As simulated enemy boats and unmanned craft closed in on the shores of Palawan island facing the South China Sea, Philippine and US forces conducted counter-landing drills on Monday, repelling a mock assault by using live fire against designated targets and intercepting threats.

The display of advanced weapons capabilities and operational readiness was part of the annual Balikatan or "shoulder to shoulder" exercises, bringing together forces from the Philippines, the United States, Australia and New Zealand to rehearse coastal defence manoeuvres and test their ability to work together to protect territorial waters.

Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner underscored the location's strategic value, noting that Palawan faces the South China Sea and lies opposite the Kalayaan Island Group, part of the Spratly Islands that Manila regards as part of its exclusive economic zone.