Philippines and France sign defence pact as tensions with China persist

The Philippines and France have signed a visiting forces agreement that would allow them to conduct joint military training in each other's territory, as Manila expands defence ties amid rising tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin signed the agreement on March 26 during a meeting in Paris, where they discussed regional security challenges and reaffirmed support for rules-based international order.

The two also called for, "the peaceful resolution of disputes," and the need to strengthen supply chain resilience in times of crisis.