Philippine Navy to include undersea cable protection in mission profile

The Philippine Navy has begun considering possible means of monitoring and protecting submarine cables and other critical undersea infrastructure amid threats of sabotage and espionage.
The move came in the wake of recent incidents worldwide wherein undersea cables were cut in the Baltic Sea and the Taiwan Strait, disrupting trade and communication in affected countries.
The navy has also cited incidents wherein underwater drones of suspected Chinese origin were discovered in various parts of the Philippines in recent years
Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy Inspector General, said that discussions have already begun among senior officials in government and the country's security forces on policies related to undersea surveillance and monitoring.
The navy will serve as the lead agency in undersea protection activities in Philippine waters, though no details on specific capabilities have yet been made available.
Trinidad added that the navy has also been conducting exercises with its counterparts from the United States and other friendly nations to enhance its undersea warfare capability.