Pakistan repatriates Iranians alongside citizens from US-seized ships

Pakistan is repatriating 11 of its nationals and 20 Iranians from vessels seized in the high seas by the US, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.
They were repatriated through Singapore to Bangkok en route to Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday night, Dar added in a social media post, with the Iranians due to continue to their homeland.
"All individuals are in good health and high spirits," the Pakistani minister said. It was not immediately clear which vessels they had been on.
The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February, was suspended last month after a fragile ceasefire but Washingtonand Tehran have engaged in naval confrontations and seizures of each other's vessels as they struggle to reach a peace pact.
Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran.
Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles about one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil and gas supply, to most shipping after the war began.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Cawthorne)