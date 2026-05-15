Pakistan repatriates Iranians alongside citizens from US-seized ships

Pakistan is repatriating 11 of its nationals and 20 Iranians from vessels seized in the high seas by the US, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

They were repatriated through Singapore to Bangkok en route to Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday night, Dar added in a social media post, with the Iranians due to continue to their homeland.

"All individuals are in good health and high spirits," the Pakistani minister said. It was not immediately clear which vessels they had been on.