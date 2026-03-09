Pakistan Navy launches operation to protect shipping lanes

Pakistan's navy has launched a maritime security operation to protect shipping lanes and energy supplies as regional tensions threaten key sea routes, the military said on Monday.

The operation, named Muhafiz-ul-Bahr – meaning "protector of the seas" – aims to safeguard "lines of communication" at sea and ensure uninterrupted maritime trade and national energy supplies, the military's media wing said in a statement. It did not elaborate on what was meant by lines of communication.

War in the Middle East raises concerns over the safety of maritime routes and the risk of disruptions to global energy shipments, through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil supplies, including to South Asia.