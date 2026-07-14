OPINION | Why navies still matter in the age of drones

At sea, drones are disruptive, but they are not decisive. They complicate the maritime fight, but they do not replace the enduring strategic logic of sea power.

Combat in the Black Sea and Persian Gulf demonstrate this.

Ukrainian uncrewed boats and aircraft have caused the Russian Navy to withdraw from the more exposed areas of the Black Sea, but Ukraine hasn’t achieved control of the area in any measure. Both countries’ need for access for trade purposes has created a truce of sorts, allowing Russian and Ukrainian trade to move unhindered.

Iran achieved limited denial in the Strait of Hormuz, and by doing so in a chokepoint gained great effect on global energy flows. Again, it didn’t achieve sea control.