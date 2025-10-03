OPINION | Russia, China work to outflank Pentagon's new tighter focus on winning wars

There were also a host of other NATO-led military drills in mainland Europe designed in part to coincide with Russia’s own “Zapad” exercise taking place in Belarus.

Such deliberate shows of force have long been used by the Pentagon to showcase US military might, reassure allies and keep foes deterred – but it is a strategy that may now be yielding diminishing effects.

By sending drones into Poland and then jets into Estonian airspace a few days later, Russia has left NATO battling suggestions that it lacks both the will and resources to keep Europe properly defended.

It is a narrative further fueled by the appearance of multiple unidentified drones over multiple airports and other locations in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and beyond – and, perhaps equally seriously, jitters among European and Pacific allies that the US no longer stands fully behind its long-term partners.

Appalled by the White House dressing-down of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier in the year, almost all of America's allies have worried they might find themselves similarly treated in a crisis.

They are now awaiting the results of a major Pentagon posture review that had been expected to be published in September. It is widely reported to prioritise homeland defence and confronting China – but with little official clarity yet on what that genuinely means.

China too is increasing its own use of such so-called hybrid tactics, continually stepping up military operations around Taiwan and disputed waters with other nations.