OPINION | Reinvigorating Australia's naval reserve: why mobilisation should not rely on recruitment and retention alone

Australian maritime security is entering a period of profound change. The planned expansion of the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) surface combatant fleet, the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines, and the reality of having no strategic warning time are forcing a hard look at how the RAN generates and sustains its workforce.

Yet one element remains under-examined: the Royal Australian Naval Reserve. Long treated as a mechanism for individual backfill rather than operational effect, the naval reserve has the potential to play a far more important role in Australia’s maritime defence, if it is properly re-imagined.

The 2023 Defence Strategic Review was explicit that the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Reserves must provide the expansion base for the force in times of crisis, calling for a comprehensive review of reserve service, including consideration of a ready reserve scheme.