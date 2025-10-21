OPINION | Navies can't afford expensive solutions to cheap problems

Fully armed with anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine weaponry, US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers have been successfully intercepting Houthi missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles in the Red Sea since late 2023.

Although successful in execution, the unsustainable economical and tactical model hides a strategic problem: hundred-billion-dollar warships are spending more than US$4 million on a single missile to defend against a drone worth a few thousand dollars.

This unbalanced cost-exchange ratio is not only a financial issue but a strategic vulnerability that has significant implications for how the United States and its allies, including Australia, need to shape their naval forces.