OPINION | Indonesia's sea lanes give it overlooked leverage over China

The power dynamic between Indonesia and China is more complex than the one-way economic dependence that some experts assume, since China depends on Indonesian waters for ships carrying its exports and imports between the South China Sea and Indian Ocean.

If the United States blockaded China in response to an invasion of Taiwan, for example, continued access through the Malacca Strait and Indonesia’s archipelagic waters would be vital to the Chinese economy. To maintain this access, Beijing must preserve Jakarta’s goodwill.

This means Jakarta has considerable latitude in confronting Beijing’s intransigence in the part of the South China Sea where China’s nine-dash line intrudes on Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone. Jakarta does not need to worry much about offending Beijing to preserve its economic relations with China.