OPINION | India at sea: the partner ASEAN can afford to trust

Southeast Asia is crowded with outside powers offering help at sea. But for a region whose guiding instinct is to avoid being trapped in anyone else’s rivalry, help is rarely free.

The United States brings unmatched capability, and with it the entanglements of alliance politics. China brings proximity and resources, alongside the very coercion in the South China Sea the region needs protecting from. Both, in different ways, ask Southeast Asian states to edge towards one pole of a contest they would rather avoid.

India’s value is easy to overlook, precisely because it is so understated: capable enough to matter at sea – with one of the region’s larger navies and the reach to patrol, exercise and respond across Southeast Asian waters – but without the strategic baggage that would force ASEAN states to take sides. It has no territorial or maritime dispute with any Southeast Asian country – a quiet but crucial distinction from China – and the region has noticed.

As Southeast Asian nations look to diversify their partnerships beyond the US and China, India falls within that bracket.