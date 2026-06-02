OPINION | Good Hope for shipping – none for the South African Navy

South Africa’s recent renewed maritime relevance is colliding with fiscal constraints, deteriorating infrastructure, and the absence of a coherent national maritime strategy. South Africa’s maritime future depends on whether Pretoria can secure its own maritime frontier, modernise its ports, protect its EEZ, and translate its geographic advantage into long-term economic and strategic resilience.

Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, environmental crimes, smuggling, and trafficking remain persistent challenges. Greater maritime surveillance and patrol capacity is needed to ensure any gaps in South Africa’s maritime domain are not left vulnerable to exploitation by illegal fishing vessels.

These vulnerabilities are becoming more concerning as maritime traffic around the cape increases. The rerouting of vessels around the Cape of Good Hope has placed additional strain on already overburdened South African ports such as Durban, Cape Town and Ngqura. Durban and Cape Town continue to face operational inefficiencies, infrastructure deterioration, congestion, and logistical delays that undermine South Africa’s ability to benefit economically from its strategic geographic position.